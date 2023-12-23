 Juvenile among three nabbed for gang rape : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Juvenile among three nabbed for gang rape

Juvenile among three nabbed for gang rape

Juvenile among three nabbed for gang rape

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 22

Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have arrested all accused involved in the gang-rape of a 20-year-old woman, within 48 hours of receipt of information at the Dehlon police station.

The arrested suspects were identified as Anil Kumar of Kothey Athad near Sugar Mill, Jagraon, Gurpreet Singh of Kacha Kila, Jagraon, and a juvenile from Bassuwal village.

The police have seized an auto-rickshaw (PB 10 JC 7296) and a motorcycle without a number-plate. The vehicles were used in the crime.

CP Ludhiana Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said that cops led by Dehlon SHO Paramadeep Singh and CIA Ludhiana 3 incharge Avtar Singh had arrested the accused from different places when they were trying to flee the region on Thursday evening.

“Having received information about the incident, we constituted different police teams and tried to verify scattered pieces of evidence for tracing the whereabouts of the accused,” said Chahal. He appreciated the ‘prompt, coordinated and technical approach’ of the members of the investigating teams which yielded positive results.

A resident of New Shimla Puri, the 20-year-old victim is pursuing her graduate studies, besides doing a private job. She was allegedly gang-raped by the trio at a deserted place near Kaind Bridge on Tuesday morning. The suspects fled the spot, leaving the shocked and injured victim there. She managed to reach the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road later and informed her parents by borrowing a mobile phone from a passerby. An FIR was egistered against unidentified persons on Tuesday evening.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Almost naked’ party in Russia sparks outrage; Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter among attendees

2
World

France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indians on board

3
Punjab

In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31

4
Sports

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI president

5
Trending

Couple in Italy miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes the same day

6
Punjab

‘End of a poetic dream’: Amrita Pritam's long-time companion, poet and artist Imroz dies at 97

7
Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

9
Sports

Virat Kohli returns to India due to family emergency, Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of Test series against South Africa

10
India

Threat of global conflict looms large, says IAF chief VR Chaudhari

Don't Miss

View All
43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Top News

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues

The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

The Newark Police Service has started an investigation

Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP

Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP

Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...

Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion

Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion

Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie

WFI setback, Punia returns Padma Shri

WFI setback, wrestler Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri


Cities

View All

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

Amit Shah’s remarks on ‘Bandi Singhs’ leave Sikh bodies dejected

Corruption case: Ex-Improvement Trust law officer surrenders in court

20-yr-old woman consumes poisonous substance, dies

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

Appoint new Adviser, Purohit appeals to Home Minister

Cops detain Congmen protesting Shah’s visit

Bizman accused of cheating Kher denied anticipatory bail

CAT: 8 from tricity score over 99 percentile

ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal for appearance on January 3 in excise policy case

Excise policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for 3rd time, asks him to appear on Jan 3

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear on January 3

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea rejected

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

Delhi court grants police 60 more days to complete NewsClick probe

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Vigilance Bureau, Enforcement Directorate tighten noose around officials, bigwigs

With AAP & Congress on same stage, politics comes full circle for Rinku

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

2 inmates die in Hoshiarpur jail under mysterious circumstances

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

MC starts use of hi-tech pothole patching machines in city areas

OTS scheme: MC makes public announcements

Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

3 members of thieves’ gang held, 18 vehicles recovered

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

High Court directs DGP (Prisons) to submit affidavit on ‘selfie’ by Patiala jail inmate

PUTA boycotts exams : Pending salaries will be released soon: Cheema

Leaders seek relief for villages affected by late blight attack