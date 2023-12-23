Juvenile among three nabbed for gang rape

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 22

Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have arrested all accused involved in the gang-rape of a 20-year-old woman, within 48 hours of receipt of information at the Dehlon police station.

The arrested suspects were identified as Anil Kumar of Kothey Athad near Sugar Mill, Jagraon, Gurpreet Singh of Kacha Kila, Jagraon, and a juvenile from Bassuwal village.

The police have seized an auto-rickshaw (PB 10 JC 7296) and a motorcycle without a number-plate. The vehicles were used in the crime.

CP Ludhiana Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said that cops led by Dehlon SHO Paramadeep Singh and CIA Ludhiana 3 incharge Avtar Singh had arrested the accused from different places when they were trying to flee the region on Thursday evening.

“Having received information about the incident, we constituted different police teams and tried to verify scattered pieces of evidence for tracing the whereabouts of the accused,” said Chahal. He appreciated the ‘prompt, coordinated and technical approach’ of the members of the investigating teams which yielded positive results.

A resident of New Shimla Puri, the 20-year-old victim is pursuing her graduate studies, besides doing a private job. She was allegedly gang-raped by the trio at a deserted place near Kaind Bridge on Tuesday morning. The suspects fled the spot, leaving the shocked and injured victim there. She managed to reach the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road later and informed her parents by borrowing a mobile phone from a passerby. An FIR was egistered against unidentified persons on Tuesday evening.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi