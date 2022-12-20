Kabaddi player remembered

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 19

International kabaddi star, Manak Jodha was remembered on his second death anniversary. Office-bearers of the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, Jarkhar, paid tributes to the ace sports player, who died in a road accident two years ago on this day.

They garlanded his life-size statue installed at the main stadium of Jarkhar village, about 15 km from here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road. A two-minute silence was also observed to pay tributes to Manak who had been a popular figure in India and overseas as well.

Mohinder Singh and Tej Kaur, parents of Manak Jodha, along with his wife Harpreet Kaur, daughter Sukh Saanj and son Jaskaran Singh, were given ‘siropas’ by trust members.

Speaking on the occasion, Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu and Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chairman and chief organiser, respectively, of the trust, said an award would be started in his memory, which would be given to a kabaddi player or to this game promoter every year.

Besides a large number of players and villagers, Prof Rajinder Singh, Honey, Bhavandeep Singh, Rana Jodha, Jiwan Sehzad, Thakarjit Singh Daad, pehalwan Harmail Singh and Manjinder Singh Ayali were present there.