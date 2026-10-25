‘Kal aur aayenge’: Sahir Ludhianvi & his verses live on

It is perhaps a great irony that Sahir Ludhianvi, a poet who once wondered whether the world would remember him, continues to live on in the hearts of people even 46 years after passing away.

In his own words: “Kal aur aayenge nagmon ki khilti kaliyan chunnewale, mujh se behtar kehne wale, tum se behtar sunne wale...”

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Ludhianvi, who died on October 25, 1980, continues to be one of the most celebrated voices of Urdu poetry and Hindi cinema.

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However, beyond the immortal lyrics and progressive poetry is a lesser-known story: his deep and abiding bond for Ludhiana and his alma mater—SCD Government College.

Born as Abdul Hayee in Ludhiana in 1921, Ludhianvi carried the identity of his city wherever life took him. Though fame took him to national prominence, his emotional roots remained planted in the place where he grew up and studied.

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The attachment was most evident during two visits to government college. In 1956, students invited him to a literary programme and hoped to pay him an honorarium. However, poor ticket sales left them embarrassed. On finding this out, the poet refused to accept payment.

SCD College alumnus Brij Bhushan Goyal says, “Sahir said he had not come here for money. He said it was his city and his college, and the students’ affection meant far more than any remuneration.”

His second visit, which came during the college’s golden jubilee celebrations in 1970, became a historic homecoming. Sharing the stage with literary giants such as Jan Nisar Akhtar and Shiv Kumar Batalvi, Sahir recited a poem dedicated to Ludhiana and the institution that shaped him.

In the moving verses, he remembered the city of his ancestors, the corridors of learning and the lanes of his youth. The poem was hailed by the college principal as a “crown of honour” for the institution. To date, it is preserved in its records.

A student at the time, Ayurveda specialist and Urdu poetry enthusiast Dr R Vatsyayan got a chance to meet Ludhianvi and took his autograph. Contrary to the poet’s reputation for being temperamental, Dr Vatsyayan remembers him as warm, approachable and delighted to reconnect with old memories.

He recalls a cricket match between former and current students. In the game, Ludhianvi entrusted him with his woollen coat for the day.

“I actually wore it throughout the match. It hung loosely on me, but I was delighted,” he says, breaking into laughter.

Alumni of SCD Government College have demanded renaming of the College Road as Sahir Marg—as they claim was done earlier.

They also sought for the Rose Garden Library to be named after Sahir Ludhianvi, along with the installation of Ludhianvi’s bust at the institute.