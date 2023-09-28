Kala utsav at Govt school, PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The two-day Kala Utsav under the Samagra Sikhya Abhiyan, depicting cultural diversity and folklore of Punjab, concluded at Government Senior Secondary Smart School (GSSS), PAU, on Wednesday. Prabhmeet Singh of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, bagged the first prize in folk dance among boys while Lavleen Chopra of Police DAV Public School won the contest among girls. Navya Minhas of Police DAV Public School was adjudged winner in the classical (solo) dance category. Abhiney Bansal of GSSS, Dakha, and Varsha of GSSS, Pudain, stood first in Drama Solo Acting contest among boys and girls, respectively.

Hackathon at Engg College

As many as 31 teams of students participated in the Hackathon-2023, organised at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana. The teams were free to select two onsite or offsite mentors. The coordinators of the event were Dr Arvind Dhingra, Prof Jasbir Singh Saini and Satinderpal Singh. GNDEC Principal Dr Sehijpal Singh was also present on the occasion.