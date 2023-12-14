Kamaljit Karwal quits Congress, joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP state president Sunil Jakhar and other leaders at the party office in Chandigarh.

In his resignation letter addressed to Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karwal said that he was resigning from the Congress because of the policies of party leadership and its high-handedness where nobody was ready to listen to the grievances of Congress leaders.

Talking to The Tribune, Karwal said that strong leadership was the need of the hour and it was not possible without the BJP. Karwal has already been with Simarjit Singh Bains, Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress and now he has joined the BJP.

He said that he was silent for about two years and did not complain to anyone about the Congress or its leadership’s approach and thought that his political career had come to an end. But he said he felt good when BJP leaders recognised his worth and asked him to join the party for the betterment of Punjab and country. “We will work for the party, make sure that the BJP forms government at the Centre and in Punjab,” said Karwal.

Karwal was also jailed in the controversial case of beating up a tehsildar.

The other leaders who joined the BJP today at Chandigarh include Parminder Mehta, two time Congress councillor, Rakesh Sehgal, district general secretary of Congress, Baljinder Singh Kahlon, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Sukhdev Singh Sheera, Ranjit Ubbi, Parminder Singh, Mandeep Jindal and Jaspreet Singh Jassi. Many of these are Congress councillors or block presidents.

