Kamalpreet bags wrestling bronze

Ludhiana, November 24

Kamalpreet Singh, a student of Class XII at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, won the bronze medal in the Punjab State Schools Wrestling Championship held at Amritsar, recently. Kamalpreet competed in the below 63-kg weight category in the U-19 section in the Greco-Roman style and secured a bronze medal.

Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated Kamalpreet Singh for bringing laurels to the school. She wished him more success in the future competitions.