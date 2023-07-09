Students excelled in exam

Kamla Lohtia SD College

BCom semester VI students of Kamla Lohtia SD College, excelled in semester examinations conducted by Panjab University. Principal Dr Mohd Saleem said, “Abhinav Gupta secured fourth position in Panjab University, Chandigarh, and first position in the college by scoring 91.46% marks, while the second position in the college was bagged by Himanshu with 90.14% marks, followed by Arnav Jain, who stood third in the college with 88.11% marks.

CT University

In the spirit of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Department of Student Welfare, CT University, in collaboration with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS), organised a grand flag hoisting ceremony on the university campus. The highlight of the ceremony was the installation of a magnificent 25-meter national flag. Colonel Naresh Kumar, Commanding Officer of 3 PB BN NCC Ludhiana, was the chief guest at the event.