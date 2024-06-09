Kangana slapgate: BKU (Kadian) president backs CISF constable

Tribune News Service

LUDHIANA, JUNE 8

The monthly meeting of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian) was held here today under the presidentship of Harmeet Singh Kadian.

Addressing the meeting, state president Kadian said CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur must have been going through an emotional turmoil that she slapped the newly elected MP, Kangana Ranaut.

“Our union stands by Kulwinder and we extend support to her. Kangana is to be blamed behind the whole incident and action should be taken against her for using provocative language,” he said. Furthermore, they demanded uninterrupted supply of canal water from the Irrigation Department. They also urged the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited that, in view of the approaching paddy season, they should be given uninterrupted power supply and that all defects must be fixed well in time and special repair teams should be appointed for the season.

