Kanungo assn demands removal of anomalies in pay scales of staff

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 21

Members of The Revenue Kanungo Association, Punjab, today demanded removal of anomalies in pay scales of employees. They also demand the promotion of Kanungos. The members announced to hold a dharna for two hours on February 28 at DC offices across the state if their demands were not met by February 27.

Addressing the media at Bachat Bhawan on Saturday, Mohan Singh Bhedpura, president of the association, said the Punjab government and senior officials of the Revenue Department were avoiding the implementation of their accepted demands. He said the rules for the promotion of employees were also being violated by giving the posts of naib tehsildar to senior assistants.

Mohan Singh said two different pay scales were fixed for the patwaris in the past. “In 1993, patwaris were divided into two sections. At that time, 50 per cent of patwaris were given a pay scale of Rs 950-1800, and the remaining 50 per cent were given a pay scale of Rs 1365-2410. According to Article 39-D of the Constitution of India, there should be equal pay for equal work for both men and women. We want higher pay scale for all employees”, he said.

Mohan Singh further said that there were around 198 posts of naib tehsildars in the state. He said, “Of these, 47 per cent posts are filled directly. The remaining posts of naib tehsildars should be filled on the basis of the promotion of kanungos (50 per cent quota) and senior assistants (3 per cent quota). Thus, we demand that the government should promote kanungos to the post of Naib Tehsildar as per 50 per cent quota.”