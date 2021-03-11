Kapurthala beat Ludhiana by five wkts, enter quarters

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 19

Kapurthala beat Ludhiana by five wickets in the fourth and last league match of group B and secured a berth in the quarterfinals in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-19 One Day Cricket Championship. The match was played at Kapurthala on Friday.

Both, Ludhiana and Kapurthala finished at second spot with eight points each but on the basis of better run rate the latter qualified for the last eight stage while Ludhiana made an exit from the competition. Mohali with ten points topped the group and was the other team from group B which entered the knock-out stage.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Ludhiana’s innings lasted for 45.1 overs at 125 runs. Bharat Madhok was the highest scorer, chipping in with 51 runs and was followed by Shabd Tangri and Sanyam Gill who made 21 and 15 runs, respectively.

For Kapurthala, Kamal was the most successful bowler, securing four wickets for 31 runs in ten overs. Kapurthala achieved the target in 31.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Tanveer Singh Kukreja top scored with 35 runs.

For the losing side, Siddhant Tiwari grabbed 3-33 while Vivek Gaur and Sanyam Gill scalped one victim each after conceding 20 and 36 runs, respectively.

#Cricket #Kapurthala