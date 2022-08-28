Kapurthala restrict Ldh to 227 runs in 1st innings

Ludhiana, August 27
Ludhiana were restricted to 227 runs in the first innings by Kapurthala on the opening day of the third league match of group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Senior Cricket Championship for Katoch Shield being played at Kapurthala on Saturday.
Batting first after winning the toss, Ludhiana kept the score board ticking and losing wickets on regular intervals. They however, could not survive for first innings quota of 90 overs as their essay culminated at 227 runs in 67.4 overs.
The main contributors were Nehal Wadhera and Ravi Kumar who scored 67 runs and 56 not out, respectively. Vaibhav Kalra and Siddhant Tiwari made 21 and 20 runs to help their side reach a defendable total.
