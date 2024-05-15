Karan Verma appointed senior VP of DBA

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana May 14

District Bar Association president Chetan Verma has appointed Karan Verma as senior vice-president of the District Bar Association (DBA).

Verma said Karan’s appointment has been made in view of the sentiments of the General House for further improvement in the functioning of the Bar Association.

He has also nominated two lawyers Shubham Malhotra and Harsharan Khokhar as members of the DBA executive. These officials took charge in the presence of finance secretary Karnish Gupta, and executive members Paras Sharma, Umesh Garg, Divya Mittal and Aanchal Kapoor. After assuming charge, Karan Verma said he will work with other officials of the Bar Association for the betterment and progress of the lawyers’ community. On the occasion, lawyers Sanjeev Sood Banka, Arun Khurmi, Kin Bhalla, Jeevan Kumar and Pramod Kumar were also present.