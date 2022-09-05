Karanveer selected for basketball championship

Ludhiana, September 4
Karanveer Kaur, a trainee of Ludhiana Basketball Academy has been selected to represent the country in the FIBA (girls U-18) Asia Championship to be held at Bengaluru.
Karanveer, student of Class XII at Guru Nanak International Public School, Ludhiana, has won four gold medals at national championship besides accolades at other tournaments.
A native of Makhi Kalan village in Faridkot district, Karanveer took up the game at an early age.
