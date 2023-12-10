Karate Championship held

Tribune News Service

AS College

Doraha: Two students of AS College, Khanna, brought laurels to the college by winning three medals in Karate in the South Asian Karate Championship (SAF games) held recently in Kathmandu. Varun Joshi won the gold medal (team Kumises), while Shivam won two bronze medals, one in senior individual Kumises category and another in U-21 individual Kumises category.

Mehta Gurukul Public School

The facility of horse riding was introduced for students at Mehta Gurukul Public School, Doraha. This will be the first school in the area with this facility. Training will be available to students from Classes III to XII, in the school campus under the supervision of the coach. The principal said training in horse riding was being accorded to instil confidence and a love for the sport. Those who do well can avail jobs in state police, defence forces, race courses and different sports companies. Apart from this, the game has a lot of scope abroad the principal shared with the students.

Tagore International School

Sahnewal: Tagorian Krish of Class XII participated in the 16th Inter District Grand Finale of Art, Music and Dance competition organised by Satyug Darshan Sangeet Kala Kendra, Jalandhar recently. He brought pride to the school by bagging the first position in the art competition by winning a cash prize of Rs 5,100. In the music and dance competition, students of the school secured second position in classical solo dance and third position in group dance and singing. They were awarded participation certificates, medals and trophies. Managing directors BK Aneja and Swati Aneja congratulated the students and their parents. They advised them to continue to participate in these types of competitions to realise their caliber.

Atam Vidya Mandir

The annual and prize distribution function ‘Urja’ was celebrated at Atam Vidya Mandir School, Kanech, recently. Khanna Superintendent of Police Dr Pragya Jain was the chief guest, while Sandeep Behl, Chief Engineer, Pollution Control Board, Ludhiana was the guest of honour. Principal Anju Bala presented the annual report highlighting the students’ achievements. SP Jain motivated the students to imbibe knowledge, focusing only on the resources available. The guest of honour urged the audience to work towards a green environment and completely shun plastics. He distributed the awards to the achievers. The vote of thanks was proposed by Suresh Jain, general secretary of the school.