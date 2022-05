Tribune News Service

DAV school, BRS Nagar

Ludhiana: A Class VII student of DAV School, BRS Nagar, Mehreen Kaur Shera, has bagged a gold medal at the 13th Ludhiana District Karate Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Karate Association at Guru Nanak Stadium. Principal JK Sidhu congratulated Mehreen, her parents and mentors. She encouraged her to continue participating in such competitions and bring laurels to school. TNS

