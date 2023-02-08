Karate Competition organised

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh: The Karate team of Paragon International School emerged victorious at the state-level karate competition of CBSE Schools that concluded at Nangal village on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by chairman Surinder Pal Sofat. Former IG Iqbal Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. The organisers informed that 285 participants from 17 schools across the state took part in the competition. The host school bagged the overall trophy by winning a total of 30 medals in the self-defence category.

Story Enacting Competition

Winners of the story enacting competition.

Doraha: An Inter-class story enacting competition was organised at Green Grove Senior Secondary School, Mohanpur, for students of classes I to V. School principal appreciated the efforts of students and congratulated the winners.