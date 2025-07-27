DT
Home / Ludhiana / Kargil martyrs remembered, families felicitated

Kargil martyrs remembered, families felicitated

Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:28 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Office-bearers and activists of various government and non-government organisations vowed to continue providing special facilities to the kin of Kargil martyrs in the region.

An oath was taken during concluding sessions of brief functions held to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas in the town and surrounding localities.

Besides organising seminars and poetical recitations at educational institutes, enthusiasts felicitated ex-servicemen and the families of soldiers, who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War.

SSP Malerkotla Gagan Ajit Singh and DC Viraj S Tidkey said DSPs and SDMs at Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla, had been advised to ensure that martyrs’ families continued receiving special treatments whenever they visited their offices for official work.

Surinder Pal Sofat, assistant governor of an international service organisation, said brief functions had been held to honour the sacrifices and contributions of Kargil martyrs and their kin in guarding the borders of India during war and peace.

“Besides organising seminars, workshops and facilitations functions at educational institutes, we visited individual families of Kargil martyrs in the region to express our gratitude,” said Sofat.

