Kargil Vijay Diwas observed at Dholewal Military Complex

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a commemorative event was organised at the Dholewal Military Complex to honour the valour and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War of 1999.

The event witnessed active participation of 55 cadets from 3 Punjab (Girls) Battalion, NCC, accompanied by their permanent instructor (PI), staff and ANOs/CTOs.

The day began with a floral tribute at the war memorial within the complex, where all attendees paid their respects to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. A solemn moment of silence was observed as the Last Post was played, filling the atmosphere with a deep sense of patriotism and reverence.

The event featured an address by senior Army officials, who highlighted the strategic and emotional significance of the Kargil War, emphasising the courage, resilience and dedication shown by Indian soldiers. Motivational activities included the recitation of patriotic poems and songs by the NCC cadets, reflecting their heartfelt respect for the armed forces. A special lecture on “Leadership and Sacrifice: Lessons from Kargil” was delivered by a decorated ex-serviceman, inspiring the young cadets to emulate the values of duty, discipline and patriotism in their lives.

The cadets expressed a strong sense of pride and commitment, vowing to serve the nation with integrity. One of the senior cadets shared, “Today, we feel more connected to the spirit of our soldiers. Their courage teaches us to serve with commitment and humility.”

The event concluded with a solemn pledge by the cadets to uphold the ideals of the Indian armed forces and remain ever-ready to contribute to the nation’s service.