Karman Kaur is city’s CAT topper

Karman Kaur bagged the first position in Ludhiana city in the CAT 2025, results for which were declared on Wednesday.

Kaur secured 96.6 per cent in the result. She says she is working to improve her rank further in the personal interview, group discussion and writing assessment rounds. The results for these rounds are expected to be released soon.

Munish Dhawan, Director of IMS Ludhiana Center, claimed that ten other students of the institute had secured more than 90 per cent marks in the exam conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode.