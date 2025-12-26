DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Karman Kaur is city’s CAT topper

Karman Kaur is city’s CAT topper

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:27 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karman Kaur bagged the first position in Ludhiana city in the CAT 2025, results for which were declared on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Kaur secured 96.6 per cent in the result. She says she is working to improve her rank further in the personal interview, group discussion and writing assessment rounds. The results for these rounds are expected to be released soon.

Advertisement

Munish Dhawan, Director of IMS Ludhiana Center, claimed that ten other students of the institute had secured more than 90 per cent marks in the exam conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts