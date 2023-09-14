Karnataka boy topples top seed to lift tennis trophy

Ludhiana, September 13
Fourth-seed Suraj Prabodh of Karnataka scripted an upset victory over the top- seed Oges Jaya Prakash of Tamil Nadu to clinch the title in the HTA-AITA Prize Money Tennis Tournament. The event was recently held at Harvest Tennis Academy courts at Jassowal Kular village near here.
Suraj won the opening set in the men’s final by 7-6 while Oges won the next set by 4-6. In the third set, Suraj got the better of Oges and defeated him by 6-3 to win the title.
In the doubles final, Amit Azad and Anuj Malik of Haryana defeated another duo from their state, Udit Kamboj and Ajay Kundu, in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to lay their hands on the winners’ trophy.
Sandeep Singh, Manager (administration), Harvest Campus; Jay Sharma, Principal, Harvest International School; IK Mahajan, Director, Tennis Academy; and Gaurav Bhardwaj, Manager of the academy; attended the prize distribution function.
