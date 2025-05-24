DT
Karnataka govt appoints Tamannaah Bhatia as KSDL brand ambassador

PTI
Updated At : 05:39 AM May 24, 2025 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia. PTI FILE
The Karnataka Government has appointed Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which manufactures Mysore Sandal Soap.

The state government’s order issued on Wednesday said Bhatia has been appointed as the brand ambassador for two years and two days at a cost of Rs 6.2 crore.

The decision drew flak from certain sections of society who questioned her appointment. “When local Kannada young actresses like @AshikaRanganath could be taken as brand ambassador why appoint and promote Hindi ones?” a woman questioned the decision on ‘X’.

