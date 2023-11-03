Karva Chauth turns tragic for woman as hubby falls to death

Ludhiana, November 2
Karva Chauth celebrations took a tragic turn for a couple in Preet Nagar, Khanna, last night after a married man, Lakhwinder Ram (46), fell to his death from the terrace of his rented house while he was about to perform a ritual.
Lakhwinder, a native of Bihar, was trying to reach the terrace by climbing a wooden ladder to get a good view of the Moon when his foot slipped off a rung and he plunged to his death.
He was rushed to the Khanna Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Lakhwinder was the sole breadwinner of the family. His death has left his kin inconsolable.
