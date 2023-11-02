Karwa Chauth celebrated with traditional fervour

Ludhiana, November 1
The festival of Karwa Chauth was celebrated by residents with religious fervour in the city. The festival of Hindus otherwise, was celebrated by married women from other religions as well. They prayed for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. Not only married women but also many girls had kept the day’s fast, hoping to get good lifepartners.
The women had events to celebrate the day. Some took part in the tambolas while many others held card sessions at their places so that they do not feel thirsty or hungry the entire day.
During last evening around 8 pm, husbands were seen looking for the moon on the roads, rooftops of their houses so that wives could break the fast. They clicked pictures and made videos to keep the memories.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...
Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life in coma, family faces harrowing journey with uncertainty and huge medical bills
Varun Raj battling for his life, suffered severe neurologica...
Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh
Polls in neighbouring country in January
When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia
75 years of first war fought at such high altitude