Karwa Chauth celebrated with traditional fervour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

The festival of Karwa Chauth was celebrated by residents with religious fervour in the city. The festival of Hindus otherwise, was celebrated by married women from other religions as well. They prayed for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. Not only married women but also many girls had kept the day’s fast, hoping to get good lifepartners.

KARWA SPIRIT: Women take part in Karwa Chauth rituals in Ludhiana on Wednesday. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN

The women had events to celebrate the day. Some took part in the tambolas while many others held card sessions at their places so that they do not feel thirsty or hungry the entire day.

During last evening around 8 pm, husbands were seen looking for the moon on the roads, rooftops of their houses so that wives could break the fast. They clicked pictures and made videos to keep the memories.