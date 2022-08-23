Kasabad school shines in softball championship

Ludhiana, August 22
Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, romped home champions in the boys’ category in the 21st Sub-Junior Ludhiana District Softball Championship that concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Monday. In the finals, Kasabad school boys beat Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town, to clinch the title.
