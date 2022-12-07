Kashish wins 3 gold in swimming meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Kashish Rawat, a student of Class XI at Government Senior Secondary Smart School (GSSSS), Mundian Kalan near here, brought fame to her school, securing three gold medals in the swimming competition, organised by the Swimming Federation of India at Ambala in Haryana on December 4 and was selected for the National Swimming Championship to be held at Hyderabad from December 16. Prior to this, Kashish had won four silver medals in the Punjab School Inter-District Swimming Competition held at Mohali, recently. Principal Pooja Trehan and other faculty members congratulated Kashish on this achievement.

Badminton tourney begins

Green Land Convent School, Civil City branch, hosted the Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex (Central Zone) Badminton Tournament (U-14, 17 and 19) for boys and girls. Dr Rajesh Rudhra, chairman-cum-director, chain of Green Land Schools, declared the tournament open and wished the participants good luck. In the girls U-14 section, Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar bypass, secured the top position and Green Land Convent School, Sector 32 branch, finished as runners-up while hosts Green Land Convent School, Civil City branch, had to content with the third position. Ryan International School, Jamalpur, emerged champions in the girls U-17 category and Green Land Convent School, Civil City, secured the second position whereas Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, finished at third place. Similarly, in the girls U-19 section, Ryan International School, Jamalpur, came out triumphant to clinch the title, followed by Green Land Convent School, Civil City, and Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar bypass, at the second and third position, respectively.

Innovative School wins overall trophy

Students of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School show victory sign in Ludhiana. Tribune photo

Students of Drishtri Dr RC Jain Innovative School, Narangwal, near here, stamped their class by winning overall trophy in the U-14 category in the Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex Athletics Meet held at Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana. In different age categories, Jaskaran Singh bagged gold medals in 100 m and 200 m races and silver medal in long jump event. He was declared the best athlete. Gagandeep Kaur won gold medal in shot put while Amritpal Kaur secured silver medal in long jump. Harkaml Kaur clinched gold medal in 800 m race and silver medal in 400 m race. Paramjit Singh annexed gold medal in shot put while Manvir Singh fetched gold medal in 400 m race in addition to silver medal in 800 m race. Principal Manisha Gangwar appreciated the students for their outstanding performance.