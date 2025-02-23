DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Kasol hot water bath project gains momentum

Kasol hot water bath project gains momentum

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur has announced that efforts to source hot water in Kasol have been successful, paving the way for the establishment of hot water baths in the Manikaran Valley. In a recent Special Area Development Authority (SADA)...
article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 05:53 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur has announced that efforts to source hot water in Kasol have been successful, paving the way for the establishment of hot water baths in the Manikaran Valley. In a recent Special Area Development Authority (SADA) meeting, it was decided to build a nature park in Kasol, featuring a hot bath facility. The plan involves drilling for hot water or transporting spillover hot water from Manikaran.

However, some individuals have raised objections, citing religious concerns about transferring hot water from the sacred site of Manikaran to Kasol, which is 5 km away. Addressing the opposition, Thakur stated that certain elements were spreading misleading information in the name of deity culture. He accused them of obstructing development and engaging in politics under the guise of religious beliefs.

To address concerns about the sacred hot water, Thakur announced that hot water connections to bathrooms and toilets in Manikaran would be disconnected, and commercial hot baths using the water would be discontinued. He argued that those opposing such projects had previously ignored large hydropower developments, which caused more disruption to holy sites but benefited them personally.

Advertisement

The Congress leader emphasised that while he respects religious traditions, using Devniti (divine law) to hinder development is unacceptable. He claimed there was no significant opposition to the Kasol nature park, only a few individuals misleading the public. Thakur cited past objections to paragliding from Peej, where critics argued that flying over holy spots was disrespectful. He sarcastically remarked that such protectors of Devniti should also oppose airplanes flying overhead, as they contain toilets.

Thakur also said, “Opposition to hot water baths at Vashisht in Manali have previously hurt tourism. I urge people not to fall for misinformation and reiterate my commitment to balanced development, while respecting religious sentiments.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper