Kasol hot water bath project gains momentum

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur has announced that efforts to source hot water in Kasol have been successful, paving the way for the establishment of hot water baths in the Manikaran Valley. In a recent Special Area Development Authority (SADA) meeting, it was decided to build a nature park in Kasol, featuring a hot bath facility. The plan involves drilling for hot water or transporting spillover hot water from Manikaran.

However, some individuals have raised objections, citing religious concerns about transferring hot water from the sacred site of Manikaran to Kasol, which is 5 km away. Addressing the opposition, Thakur stated that certain elements were spreading misleading information in the name of deity culture. He accused them of obstructing development and engaging in politics under the guise of religious beliefs.

To address concerns about the sacred hot water, Thakur announced that hot water connections to bathrooms and toilets in Manikaran would be disconnected, and commercial hot baths using the water would be discontinued. He argued that those opposing such projects had previously ignored large hydropower developments, which caused more disruption to holy sites but benefited them personally.

The Congress leader emphasised that while he respects religious traditions, using Devniti (divine law) to hinder development is unacceptable. He claimed there was no significant opposition to the Kasol nature park, only a few individuals misleading the public. Thakur cited past objections to paragliding from Peej, where critics argued that flying over holy spots was disrespectful. He sarcastically remarked that such protectors of Devniti should also oppose airplanes flying overhead, as they contain toilets.

Thakur also said, “Opposition to hot water baths at Vashisht in Manali have previously hurt tourism. I urge people not to fall for misinformation and reiterate my commitment to balanced development, while respecting religious sentiments.”