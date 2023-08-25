Katoch Shield: Amritsar win on basis of first innings' lead

Our Correspodent

Ludhiana, August 24

The first league match, played between Ludhiana and Amritsar in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Seniors Cricket Tournament for Katoch Shield, played at Gandhi Ground, Amritsar, ended in draw, however, the latter were declared winners on the basis of first innings lead of 364 runs.

Amritsar secured three points while Ludhiana had to contend with one point. In the second match, to be played at Faridkot on August 26 and 27, Ludhiana will take on Faridkot.

#Cricket