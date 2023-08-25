Katoch Shield: Amritsar win on basis of first innings' lead

Our Correspodent
Ludhiana, August 24
The first league match, played between Ludhiana and Amritsar in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Seniors Cricket Tournament for Katoch Shield, played at Gandhi Ground, Amritsar, ended in draw, however, the latter were declared winners on the basis of first innings lead of 364 runs.
Amritsar secured three points while Ludhiana had to contend with one point. In the second match, to be played at Faridkot on August 26 and 27, Ludhiana will take on Faridkot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...
Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered
Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help