Katoch Shield: Gitansh, Anil help Mohali post 360 for six against Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 24

Gitansh Khera and Anil Yadav made centuries to help Mohali post a big total of 360 runs in the first innings of the second league group B match against Ludhiana during the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Senior Cricket Championship for Katoch Shield being played at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first after losing an early wicket (20 for 1 in 12 overs), Mohali batsmen were in control. Anil Yadav and Gitansh Khera took Ludhiana bowlers to task. They also shared an invaluable partnership of 228 runs for fourth wicket.

Anil contributed 126 runs off 195 balls that included 10 hits over the ropes and a six while Gitansh scored 123 runs in 163 balls with the help of seven boundaries and six sixes. Other notable contributors were Anshul Chaudhary and Akashdeep Singh Sidhu, who chipped in with 37 runs and 27*, respectively. Mohali, scored 360 for six in 90 overs.

For Ludhiana, Nehal Wadhera captured two wickets for 74 runs, Siddhant Tiwari got two for 101 while Baltej Singh Dhanda and Ravi Kumar secured apiece each after giving away 25 and 73 runs, respectively.

