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Home / Ludhiana / Katoch Shield: Ludhiana claim three points after draw against Mansa

Katoch Shield: Ludhiana claim three points after draw against Mansa

First-innings lead proves decisive as Ludhiana secure advantage in Katoch Shield clash

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Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:41 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Players in action during the match between Ludhiana and Mansa on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Ludhiana bagged three points on the basis of their first-innings lead after their third league match in Group D of the Inter-District Senior Cricket Tournament for the Katoch Shield Trophy against Mansa ended in a draw on Monday. Mansa had to settle for one point. The two teams faced off at the GRD Academy ground on Hambran Road here.

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Resuming at their overnight score of 162 for 7 in reply to Mansa’s first-innings total of 128, Ludhiana were bowled out for 189 in 62.4 overs, securing a vital 61-run lead. Rajveer Soni top-scored with 48 runs, while Nehal Wadhera contributed 45 and Gurjot Singh chipped in with 23.

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For Mansa, Harry Dhaiwal, Randeep Singh, Sharanpreet Singh and Mohit Kumar claimed two wickets each.

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Asked to bat again, Mansa adopted a cautious approach and were 236 for 8 after 66 overs when play was called off, with the match heading towards an inevitable draw.

For Ludhiana, Gurjot Singh was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 99 runs. Ravi Kumar supported well with three for 50, while Sidhanth Chauhan accounted for one wicket.

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Ludhiana will now take on Sangrur in their fourth and final Group D league match, scheduled to be played here on July 1 and 2.

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