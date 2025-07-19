DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Katoch shield tourney: Sangrur wins a thriller against Ludhiana

Katoch shield tourney: Sangrur wins a thriller against Ludhiana

article_Author
Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:57 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Fine batting by Gitansh Khera (61) and Sunny Pandey (50) went in vain as Ludhiana lost to Sangrur by 4 runs in a thrilling group D league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Senior One Day Limited Overs Tournament for Katoch Shield. The match was played at Sangrur on Saturday.

Advertisement

Batting first, hosts Sangrur scored 266 runs for the loss of nine wickets in which the main scorers were Gaurav, Abhijeet and Dhruv, who made 97, 44 and 41 runs, respectively. For Ludhiana, Yogjit grabbed three wickets while Aardhya and Nehal scalped two victims each.

Ludhiana began the chase on a cautious note and were cruising steadily (170 for 3 after 35 overs) but failed to achieve the target as their innings folded at 262 runs. For the winning side, Rahul, Jaspreet and Yashpaawanjot captured two wickets each while Tejpreet and Gaurav chipped in with apiece each.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts