Katoch shield tourney: Sangrur wins a thriller against Ludhiana

Fine batting by Gitansh Khera (61) and Sunny Pandey (50) went in vain as Ludhiana lost to Sangrur by 4 runs in a thrilling group D league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Senior One Day Limited Overs Tournament for Katoch Shield. The match was played at Sangrur on Saturday.

Advertisement

Batting first, hosts Sangrur scored 266 runs for the loss of nine wickets in which the main scorers were Gaurav, Abhijeet and Dhruv, who made 97, 44 and 41 runs, respectively. For Ludhiana, Yogjit grabbed three wickets while Aardhya and Nehal scalped two victims each.

Ludhiana began the chase on a cautious note and were cruising steadily (170 for 3 after 35 overs) but failed to achieve the target as their innings folded at 262 runs. For the winning side, Rahul, Jaspreet and Yashpaawanjot captured two wickets each while Tejpreet and Gaurav chipped in with apiece each.