Kaunke Kalan man opens fire at resident over old enmity

Ludhiana, May 7
The Ludhiana rural police yesterday registered an attempt to murder case against a man, identified as Jagdeep Singh, of Kaunke Kalan village. The suspect had fired at another man of the village with his licenced weapon over old enmity.
Complainant Balvir Singh said on Saturday he, along with his brother Gurpreet, was loading fodder in the vehicle and while on the way, they were cornered by the suspect. He abused them and pointed a weapon. Afterwards, their father Gurnam also reached the place.
“The suspect took us to motor room where he again abused us. He even pelted stones at us which damaged our tractor. We tried to calm him down but he continued to abuse us. Later, he fired a shot at us and a bullet hit the chest of my brother Gurpreet who was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Jagraon, where his condition is stated to be critical,” the complainant said.
Jagraon DSP Satvinder Singh Virk said the suspect had a fight with the victim’s family about six months ago in Ferozepur and it was said to be the reason for the asault.
However, the suspect is yet to be arrested in the case.
