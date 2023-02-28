KCW girls score hat-trick of titles

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 27

Students of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines, Ludhiana, created sort of history by clinching the title in three consecutive years in the Panjab University Inter-College Softball Championship, held at university campus ground, Chandigarh, from February 24 to 26.

They won all the league matches to come out undefeated and romped home as champions.

Dr Mukti Gill, principal of the college, congratulated the students on this outstanding achievement. She also appreciated the efforts put in by the physical education department staff led by Dr Mandeep Kaur. Dr Gill also mentioned that guidance by coaches Ramesh and Amit Atwal helped the girls achieve success.