Home / Ludhiana / KCW, Ludhiana, finish 2nd in PU inter-college tae kwon do tourney

KCW, Ludhiana, finish 2nd in PU inter-college tae kwon do tourney

Teams from 17 colleges participated in the women’s category and 13 colleges were a part of the men’s championship

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:14 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
The winning team with their medals.
Hosts Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Ludhiana, finished second in the Panjab University Inter-College Tae kwon do Tournament organised on Thursday, said officials.

They said teams from 17 colleges participated in the women’s category and 13 colleges were a part of the men’s championship.

In the women’s section, DAV College, Chandigarh, won the top spot. Guru Gobind Singh College, Chandigarh, stood third. In men’s category, DAV College, Chandigarh, was the winner, followed by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College and SD College, both from Chandigarh.

Kamaljit Kaur Grewal, principal, KCW, congratulated the winners and expressed gratitude to Panjab University and Rakesh Malik, Directorate of Sports, for entrusting the college with the event.

