KCW pupils visit Avon Cycles unit

Ludhiana, March 31
A team of 75 students of the Commerce Department from Khalsa College for Women had an industrial visit at Avon Cycles Limited. The visit happened on March 28, intending to enhance the students’knowledge about the manufacturing process of cycles and the wide choice of marketing strategies used in the process.
The college thanked Avon Cycles team for the opportunity.
