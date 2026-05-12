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Home / Ludhiana / KCW student bags first rank in BCom semester I

KCW student bags first rank in BCom semester I

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:40 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Students of Post Graduate Department of Commerce, Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, brought laurels to the institution by securing positions in BCom semester I examinations, results for which were declared by Panjab University, Chandigarh.
Harshleen Kaur bagged first position in the university with 8.88 SGPA. Kirandeep Kaur clinched seventh position with 8.5 SGPA. Five students, Khushpinder Kaur, Rozy, Ritika Rani, Yuvika Kwatra and Silvi Bhatia, secured ninth position with 8.42 SGPA.
The students expressed joy on securing university positions and credited their success to the constant guidance and encouragement by the faculty members, and consistent support provided by the principal and college management.
Director Mukti Gill and principal Kamaljit Kaur Grewal congratulated the students and appreciated the efforts of the staff members.
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