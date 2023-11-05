KCW win inter-college basketball c'ship at PU

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 4

The students of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Ludhiana, proved their mettle by bagging top honours in the Panjab University 45th Inter-College Basketball Championship. The championship was held on the university campus ground in Chandigarh, from November 1 to 3.

After winning the league matches comfortably, KCW players recorded an equally easy victory in the final against Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, Chandigarh, as they wrapped up the match after facing some resistance (67-39) to bring home the title.

The members of the victorious team who brought laurels to their alma mater are Shamma Parveen, Nandani Saha, Manmeet Kaur, Karanveer Kaur, Bhavika Dhir, Anchal, Kanishka Dhir and Muskan. They were honoured at a function by the college management for this achievement, for which Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association was the chief guest.

Dr Mukti Gill and Dr Iqbal Kaur, director and principal, respectively of KCW congratulated the students and their mentors.

#Panjab University Chandigarh