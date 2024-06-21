Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

A meeting was held to review the progress of the ‘Buddha Dariya’ rejuvenation project at the Zone D office of the Municipal Corporation (MC).

Working on the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the review meeting was chaired by MC Additional Commissioner Paramdeep Singh.

Officials of different departments including Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), drainage, soil conservation, Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) etc were present during the meeting. Superintending Engineer of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) Parul Goyal was also present in the meeting.

The officials stated that that the Buddha nullah project is almost complete and only the construction of Intermediate Pumping Station (IPS) Guashala is left, that too due to a pending court case. Commissioning of two ETPs has also been completed at Hambran road and Tajpur road.

During the meeting, the officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) were directed to keep a regular check on dumping of untreated waste by the owners of dyeing units. Dumping of untreated waste in MC sewer lines affect the working of sewer treatment plants (STP) and also adds to pollution in Buddha Dariya.

Further, PEDA officials were directed to expedite the projects of establishing bio-gas plants on Hambran road and Tajpur road. The plants are being established to deal with cow dung generated in the two dairy complexes.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the dyeing industry representatives to ensure that untreated waste is not dumped in the sewer lines. He further he stated that plantation drives are also being taken up alongside Buddha Dariya, wherever possible.

