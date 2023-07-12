Keep rivers pollution-free, students urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 11

To give a fillip to his efforts for maintaining the sanctity of environment, noted environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to exhort the youths to contribute in making the rivers pollution-free.

Addressing a gathering of NSS volunteers, Seechewal expressed concern over water contamination and urged for cleaning of rivers and maintaining the purity of environment.

#Balbir Singh Seechewal #Environment #Pollution #Punjab Agricultural University PAU