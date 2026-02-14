'Keep Rs 1 crore ready': Ludhiana bizman threatened with murder in foreign extortion call

A Ludhiana-based businessman received an extortion call from an unknown foreign number, demanding Rs 1 crore.

The caller explicitly warned that if the money was not paid, the businessman and his entire family would be killed. The call came from a foreign number, followed by a message stating: “Keep 1 crore ready.”

Complainant Gurpreet Singh told police that on February 10 evening, while he was at home, he received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number. Immediately after the call was disconnected, a message arrived from the same number demanding Rs 1 crore and warning of dire consequences if the money was not arranged.

According to reports, Gurpreet Singh previously owned a water plant. He currently lives in Ludhiana, while his family resides abroad.

Based on his complaint, the Sarabha Nagar police station registered a case. Police are now investigating whether the extortion attempt is the work of an international gangster or if a miscreant used a foreign virtual number to spread terror.

Recent cases of extortion in Ludhiana

Luxury car rental showroom owner threatened for Rs 2 crore: On January 10, the owner of a luxury car rental showroom located in Baddowal near Mullanpur, opposite the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway, received an extortion call demanding Rs 2 crore a few hours after firing at the showroom.

Rs 10 crore extortion demand in the name of gangster Harry Boxer: On January 6, a city businessman received a Rs 10 crore extortion threat from a man claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sarabha Nagar police registered an FIR against Hari Boxer, a member of the gang.

Rs 1 crore extortion demand from jewellery shop owner: On December 12, 2025, police arrested an associate of gangster Amrit Dalam after a shootout near Samrala Chowk. The accused had threatened a jewelry shop owner, demanding Rs 1 crore. They were apprehended while attempting to collect the ransom.

Rs 50 lakh extortion demand from garment businessman in the name of Rohit Godara gang: On the night of January 5-6, three bike-borne miscreants fired at a closed readymade garment showroom in Civil City and demanded Rs 50 lakh, claiming to be members of the Rohit Godara gang. Showroom owner Himanshu received the call from an overseas number. In connection with this case, police brought gangster Shubham Grover from Ferozepur jail on a production warrant for questioning.