Kejri responsible for rise in extortions, targeted killings in state: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday appealed to Punjabis to unite to stop the loot of the state and its resources by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal. He held him responsible for the collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab as well as the steep increase in extortions and targeted killings.

The SAD president was here to visit Dr Aniljit Singh Kamboj, who was seriously injured after being shot by gangsters after he refused to succumb to their extortion threats. Dr Kamboj, who is the father of Punjabi film actress Tanya, is receiving medical treatment at a hospital here.

Sukhbir, while inquiring about Dr Kamboj’s health, also assured his family that the SAD was with them and would strive to ensure justice was done to them.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Badal said, “Punjab is slipping into lawlessness but Kejriwal, who was ruling the state by proxy, was only interested in collecting money.” He said targeted killings had increased drastically, with renowned businessmen Sanjay Verma of Abohar also being gunned down a few days back.

“The situation has become so bad that prominent businessmen have started investing in other states even as others are in a state of perpetual fear as they have no trust in the state’s security apparatus to safeguard their lives.”

Urging people to support the SAD, Badal said, “The previous SAD governments have a stellar record as far as maintaining law and order is concerned. The SAD has always stood for peace and communal harmony and we made this a reality during our stints in power.” He said the situation had deteriorated to such a level now because the state was being remote controlled from Delhi. “The Delhiwalas have no interest in the welfare of Punjabis and are busy looting the state,” he added.

Later the SAD president held meetings in Jagraon and Ludhiana in connection with the party’s July 15 conference against the land “grabbing” scheme of the AAP government that “wants to grab 24,000 acres of fertile land” in the periphery of Ludhiana city in the name of a land pooling scheme. The SAD chief said both party units in Jagraon and Ludhiana informed him that they would not let the nefarious design of the AAP government to sell the 24,000 acres to builders of Delhi to succeed at any cost. “We will not allow one inch of land to be acquired.”