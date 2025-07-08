Kejriwal, CM take on Opposition in ‘Dhanwaad Sabha’, thank party leaders, workers

“Dhanwaad Sabha”— a rally to thank the workers, leaders and supporters of AAP for their untiring efforts during the recently held Ludhiana (West) and Gujarat byelection — was held here today. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal asked all those present to be ready to take a pledge from state voters that they would not vote in favour of the Congress, BJP and SAD in the 2027 elections as these parties had looted the state for decades.

He said that Gujarat, considered a stronghold of the BJP, witnessed a significant triumph, where the AAP candidate won by more than 17,000 votes. On this occasion, he was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab incharge Manish Sisodia, state president Aman Arora, working president Amansher Singh and several senior leaders of the party.

Kejriwal termed the Congress and the BJP as “lover and beloved”, which worked together while putting up a different face in public. He said that AAP had worked so well in the last three years that the other party leaders did not keep any agenda about development. In the recently held elections in Ludhiana, all parties kept on talking of just one point, “stop Kejriwal from going to Rajya Sabha. This is the reason why people rejected them because there was nothing for the welfare of masses in their agenda,” said Kejriwal.

He further said that Ludhiana byelection results was a befitting reply to all those who had spread false propaganda that AAP had done nothing in the last three years. Kejriwal added that this was semifinal and the final (2027) would also be in their favour. He further said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was soon going to bring a strict law against sacrilege.

In his address, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann started his address with a couplet of Kabir, “Kabira teri jhopri, galkatiyan ke paas, jaisi karni waisi bharni, tu kyun bhaye udaas (Kabir, your hut is near the wicked, but do not worry, as everyone reaps what they sow)”. Raking up SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s issue, Mann said those who had hosted dinners for those responsible for Jallianwala Bagh massacre, were now lodged in Nabha jail.

The CM said that the political parties like Congress, BJP and SAD were losing their identity and AAP, which was just about a decade-old party, was coming up in a strong manner, giving tough times to these mainstream parties. He also launched a scathing attack on Ravneet Bittu and Charanjit Channi. He announced that the special session of the Punjab Assembly would be held on July 10 and 11, where the lies of the Opposition would be exposed.