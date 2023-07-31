Kejriwal unveils book on MP Arora’s first year in RS

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 30

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, unveiled a coffee table book titled, “Punjab’s voice in the Parliament”, highlighting AAP MP Sanjeev Arora’s first year in the Rajya Sabha in Delhi on Saturday.

Kejriwal appreciated the work and efforts done by Arora in highlighting public-interest issues both in the Rajya Sabha and outside. He said the book reflects the inner spirit of Arora who always gets ready to resolve public issues at every possible level, said Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM encouraged Arora to keep up the good work in future as well. He said it was good luck for people of Ludhiana that they got Arora as their representative in the Rajya Sabha.

Arora’s efforts had already resolved many issues of Ludhiana and hoped that these efforts would continue and Ludhiana will become a shining city across the country with the efforts of both Arora and AAP, Kejriwal said.

MP Raghav Chadha too lauded the efforts and achievements of Arora. He also congratulated Arora for his commendable work.

Arora expressed his sincere gratitude for Kejriwal’s trust and confidence in him. He said he was honoured to work for the people of Punjab under Kejriwal’s leadership and vision for the country.

He said the coffee table book was a visual and textual showcase of all the initiatives that he has undertaken in 2022-23, while the annual report 2022-23 documents his parliamentary activities.

“I have learned a lot from your exemplary governance and innovative policies that have transformed Delhi into a model state,” Arora told Kejriwal.

Arora has worked mainly in promoting affordable healthcare and infrastructure development. This included Halwara international airport, NHAI projects, modernisation of Ludhiana railway station, upgradation of ESIC hospital, new and better facilities at passport office amongst many other initiatives.

Arora has also sanctioned the whole of the MPLAD amount he could have within the time period given.

