Kenyan delegation visits Punjab Agricultural University, SCD College in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

A three-member delegation comprising Patrick Khaemba, Governor of Kenya, his wife Lydia Seroney and Mary Nzomo, Minister of Agriculture, Kenya visited Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here today to deliberate upon mutual areas of cooperation. The delegation interacted with senior officials of the PAU, deans of constituent colleges, additional directors of research and extension education, and heads of various departments of the university.

The Governor hailed the evolution of the PAU and its significant role in improving agri-assets.

Appreciating the close linkage of the PAU with farmers of Punjab, he remarked: “We need to think of farmers and how to motivate them to take up new technologies.”

“Kenya would like to assist the PAU in agricultural issues being faced in Punjab. We should jointly work in those areas which are in accordance with governmental rules of both nations,” the Governor said.

The delegation from Kenya also visited SCD Government College, here. Prof Parvinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Rayat Bahara University, was accompanying the delegation.

College principal Pardeep Singh Walia and senior members of the college council extended a warm welcome to the members of the delegation. He said it was a matter of honour that the delegation chose to visit this college.

Upon arrival, the delegation was escorted smartly by NCC cadets who presented a guard of honour. Students attired in traditional dress of Punjab accorded a cultural welcome by singing ‘boliyan’ and showering flower petals on them.

The principal said the members of the delegation were on an inspection tour on behalf of the Government of Kenya which later would be converted into a bilateral study, research and import of technologies and instruments. India was kept as field research and study for two years.

The members also planted saplings of neem, kikar, etc, on the campus.