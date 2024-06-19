Key accused at large, victim’s kin block highway

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

It has been four days since the death of a youth who was set on fire in Jagraon by a group of individuals, but the kin of the deceased are yet to perform the last rites of the deceased. The family memebers today blocked the Barnala-Jalandhar highway in Jagraon, demanding arrest of the key accused, Vijay Kumar, and four others.

On the night of June 4, victim Manpreet had an argument with some youth following which the latter sprinkled petrol on him and set him on fire. On June 13, the victim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Faridkot.

Rakesh Kumar, the father of the deceased, the incident happened 14 days ago. Even four days after Manpreet’s death, the police have not arrested the main accused. He said that earlier when they had closed the Barnala-Jalandhar highway three days ago, the police had asked for one day’s time.

He also alleged that on the day the case was registered, all the accused were at home but the police did not catch them.

