Key accused in Ludhiana Congress leader murder case held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

After the arrest of the key accused, Ranjit Bajaj, in the murder of Congress leader-cum-ward president of Swantantar Nagar Mangat Ram, the family today allowed the post-mortem of the body. The body was later cremated.

Mangat was allegedly killed by Akali workers. namely Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj and others over some building dispute in the area on Sunday. A day after the murder, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu had also visited the family where he had warned the police to arrest the key accused, else the family would not allow post-mortem and cremation of the body.

Today Joint Commissioner of Police RS Brar went to the deceased’s house and informed them about the arrest of Ranjit Bajaj and assured them that the remaining seven accused would be arrested soon. Then the family allowed the post-mortem and later cremated the body.