Key suspect held in assault case

Ludhiana, November 24
The city police today arrested a suspect who had brutally attacked a minor girl at Amarpura. Since the suspect is a minor, the police did not reveal his identity.
On Thursday evening, a 17-year-old girl was attacked by three motorcycle-borne miscreants with a sharp weapon. The victim, who is in a critical condition, was still undergoing treatment at the CMCH. Among the three assailants, one had been proposing the victim for friendship and was forcing her for a meeting.
SHO SI Amritpal Sharma said the key suspect was nabbed and further investigation was started in the case.
