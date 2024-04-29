Key suspect in ACP’s accident case nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The Khanna police today arrested the key suspect wanted by the police in the accident case of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sandeep Singh, who was posted in Ludhiana. The suspect had been at large in the case since the day mishap occurred.

Notably on the night of April 5, ACP Sandeep, along with his gunman Paramjot Singh, was going to Ludhiana from Chandigarh in a Toyota Fortuner (bearing registration no. PB10GX2800). When they reached Dayalpura, near Samrala, on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway, their vehicle had a head-on collision with a Mahindra Scorpio (PB23Y9613) coming from the Khanna side. The ACP, a gunman and a driver, HC Gurpreet Singh, had suffered serious injuries in the accident and the trio was taken to a hospital where doctors declared the ACP and his gunman brought dead while the driver was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Amneet Kondal, said two suspects were earlier arrested in the case while the key accused, who had been at large, was arrested today.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Samrala, Tarlochan Singh, said police teams were already searching for the key suspect since the day accident occurred. On Sunday after getting a tip-off about his whereabouts, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the suspect, identified as Amarvir Singh ((22), a resident of Ali Chak village, near Lambra, Jalandhar district.

During preliminary questioning, Amarvir, who was driving Scorpio vehicle, said he, along with his two friends, was going towards the Samrala side, when they reached Dayalpura, they lost control and his vehicle rammed into Fortuner head-on. One of the occupants of Scorpio had suffered a fracture in the leg while two others suffered minor injuries and the trio had got admitted to some hospital in Jalandhar where they lied to doctors that they suffered injuries after falling off the motor.

