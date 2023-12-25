Key suspect in land fraud case arrested

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 24
The Amargarh Police claimed to have arrested Jaggowal village resident Balwinder Singh, who was accused of land-grabbing and duping a farmer of Jattuan village. Using forged documents, he had illegally taken possession of 12 bighas of land, valued at more than Rs 1 crore.
Balwinder was arrested as he was trying to flee on Sunday. He was earlier booked under Section 420 of the IPC at Amargarh police station on the basis of an inquiry following a complaint by Tarsem Singh, the actual owner of the land.
Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said a police team supervised by Amargarh DSP Jatin Bansal and SHO Inderjit Singh had arrested the suspect after adopting legal procedure as he had been refusing to join the investigation process for a long time. The police are yet to identify his accomplices, if any, said Khakh.
