Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Fine Arts Department of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana organised Diwali Mela on the college campus. The college authorities and principals of sister institutes also attended the event. The event kick started with the cultural extravaganza where students showcased their talents while entertaining the audience. Students presented folk songs, folk orchestra, mimicry and folk dances. The various departments of the college put up around 100 stalls comprising of fancy diyas, stones art, decorative candles and bottles, glass painting and photo-frames etc. The Botany Department put up a stall of plants to promote healthy and green diwali. NGOS’ like Guru Gyan Jyoti Welfare Society, Association for Blindsand Ashirwaad and Nanhe Gulistan that cater to the needs of special children also put up stalls where beautiful handicrafts and handmade chocolates made by the special children were at display.

Arya College

Arya College, girls section, organised the Diwali celebrations on the college premises that showcased the spirit of the festival of lights and highlighted the rich cultural traditions of India. The event commenced with Diwali pooja and lamp lighting. The pooja was followed by various cultural performances in which Kaanha dance, group dance and modelling left the audience spellbound. Food Stalls set up by the students added charm to the celebrations. Principal Dr Suksham Ahluwalia expressed immense delight in successfully hosting such a magnificent Diwali celebration. Incharge Dr.Mamta Kohli acknowledged the efforts of the students, faculty, and staff. The students who performed excellently in various presentations were honoured and the title of Ms Diva was given to Chahat from BA 1st year.

CT University

Department of Student Welfare, CT University, hosted the Dhanak-cum-Diwali Mela. The event was attended by the people from the local community, students from various schools, faculty and students, and their families. The university officials said the event featured a wide range of attractions, including food stalls and exhibitions that highlighted various fields such as engineering, law, management, fine arts and fashion. A significant highlight of the Dhanak cum Diwali Mela was the participation of 50 schools in a variety of competitions, including dance, music, face painting, rangoli, cartooning, poster making, clay modelling, and paint your imagination. The exceptional talent and creativity displayed by the winners in these events left a lasting impression, the authorities said.

Guru Nanak College for Women

Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, is celebrating ‘Roshni’, it’s annual Diwali programme. A number of activities are being organised here from October 8 to 11 in order to promote the idea of Green Diwali amongst the students and faculty members. Under ‘Earn while you Learn’ scheme, students as young entrepreneurs showcased their skills by setting up exhibition cum sale of cakes and chocolates, and quilling candles. Various stalls were set up for celebrating spirit of woman folk pioneering small ventures on the festival of lights. The idea of women entrepreneurship was promoted and students were encouraged for their future endeavours. ‘Mithai’ Making Competition was also organised by the Department of Home Science. TNS

School Notes

Kabaddi Tournament

Ludhiana: The two days long U-9 Girls Kabaddi tournament of Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex kicked off on Thursday at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park. The tournament was inaugurated by a philanthropist Sardar Gurwinder Singh, Hockey Coach of Round Grass Academy, Kila Raipur. As many as 8 teams participated in this with enthusiasm. Three matches took place today. The first match was played between Saint Thomas Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana and Blossom Convent School, Jagraon . In this competition, the team of Saint Thomas Senior Secondary School won the match. The principal of NSPS, Gill Road, Harmeet Kaur Waraich, congratulated the players of the winning teams. She said, “Kabaddi is no longer a sport for boys now. Our girls are also doing wonders in it.’’

Pratibha annual art exhibition

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana organised Pratibha Annual Art Exhibition, 2023 on its campus. Around 300 students put up their stalls and showcased their talent and creativity. The exhibits had a wide range of appealing apparels, Diwali decor, handicrafts and jewellery to encourage the students, and to instill financial literacy skills the students were allowed to sell their products. The exhibition received an appreciable response from the spectators. The chief guest admired the efforts of the teachers in honing the creative skills of the students. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar shared that it was a great platform for the students to gain confidence and sisplay their entrepreneurship skills.

Sat Paul Mittal annual Awards

Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, on Thursday conferred the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards and distributed scholarships for the year 2023. The chief guest Kultar Singh Sandhwan, the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, bestowed these awards. The distinguished recipients of the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2023 were presented with a collective cash prize of Rs 12 lakhs along with citations. The Sat Paul Mittal National Award 2023 (Platinum) in the ‘Individual’ category was received by Sakib Khalil Gore. The Sat Paul Mittal National Award 2023 (Platinum) in the ‘Institutional’ category the award was conferred to Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS India). The Sat Paul Mittal National Award 2023 (Gold) in the ‘Individual’ category was received by Devendra Kumar. The Sat Paul Mittal National Award 2023 (Gold) in the ‘Institutional’ category was conferred to - Project Nanhi Kal.

#Diwali