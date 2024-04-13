Khalsa college for womenCollege notes:

Tribune News Service

Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, organised annual prize distribution function on the theme ‘Echoes of Tradition, Visions of Future’. The function was held under the guidance of Dr Amandeep Kaur, principal (additional charge) to applaud and honour student achievers in the academic, cultural and sports fields. Dr Sawraj was the chief guest. The programme commenced with shabad recital followed by a lamp-lighting ceremony. Dr Amandeep Kaur presented the annual report of the college. As many as 90 students were felicitated for their outstanding performance. The ‘College Colour’ was presented to 41 students for their excellence in cultural activities.

University Institute of laws

Ludhiana: The 5th edition of Annual Legal and Cultural Fest ‘Astraea – 2024’ concluded at University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre. Day 2 of the fest saw a myriad of events that captivated participants and spectators alike. Building on the theme ‘Unveiling the Canvas of Law, Culture, and Unity’, the day commenced with fervent enthusiasm and eager participation. YP Verma, registrar, PU Chandigarh, was the chief guest, and the guest of honour was Nirmal Jaura, director, Youth Welfare, PAU. The winners and runner ups were felicitated with trophies and cash prizes. In the ‘Juris Quest’ event, the winners were Gautam and Muskan.

Ramgarhia girls college

Ramgarhia Girls College organised its annual prize distribution function in Baba Gurmukh Singh Hall. Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organizations (FICO), presided over the function as the chief guest. The programme commenced with shabad gayan by the students of the PG Department of Music. The PG Departmental of Fine Arts also put on annual exhibition ‘Aakriti 2024’ in Mata Tripta Ji Hall. The theme of the exhibition was ‘Life is Beautiful to Celebrate Joys of Life’ in which the students showcased their artworks like canvas, mirror art, bottle-painting, keychains and hand painted tote bags. While shedding light on the achievements of students in various fields, Jaspaul Kaur, officiating principal, said that success stories are not created in a day, success is directly proportional to the time and effort one has put in to reach one’s objective.

Malwa central college

Students of Malwa Central College of Education for Women won various positions in Panjab University’s zonal ‘Skill in Teaching’ and ‘on the spot preparation of teaching aid’ competitions held at Babe Ke College of Education, Daudhar. In the Skill in Teaching competition, Tanya in Pedagogy of Economics and Punita Kumari in Pedagogy of Physical Education bagged the first position. Manmeen Kaur in Pedagogy of Commerce bagged the second position and Sanjana Bhanot in Pedagogy of Social Studies was given the consolation prize. In the On the Spot Preparation of Teaching Aid competition, Rupal Kaur in Pedagogy of Social Studies ,Shivlaka in Pedagogy of Economics and Kanika in Pedagogy of Commerce bagged the first position. Dr Satwant Kaur, principal, congratulated the incharges and winners.

School notes

SDP sr sec School

SDP Senior Secondary School celebrated Baisakhi and AmbedkarJayanti with zeal. Students presented songs and speeches on Baisakhi and Dr Ambedkar. Jasveer Singh Chauhan, principal, appreciated the efforts made by the participants and encouraged students to participate in such programmes for balanced personality development.

Childhood kindergarten

Childhood Kindergarten, Punjab Mata Nagar, celebrated Baisakhi with enthusiasm. The kindergarten was decorated in line with the colours associated with the harvest season. Dhol beats and Punjabi folk music added to the excitement. Kindergarten children came dressed in colourful Punjabi attires and relished specially prepared dishes to mark the festival. Ishneet Sharma, principal, said Baisakhi was not only a harvest festival but also an auspicious day as on this day Guru Gobind Singh had established the Khalsa.

DAV BRS NAGAR

DAV BRS Nagar celebrated Baisakhi with gusto and fervour. A cultural programme was organised to celebrate the onset of the harvest season. Bhangra by students presented a vivid portrait of the life of farmers who work hard to provide food to the country. All were left spellbound by a gatka (a traditional martial art) performance by the young students. Punjabi culture was brought alive on the campus through different stalls exhibiting various articles related to the local lifestyle that included a Punjabi dhaba, parandi, phulkari and bangles.

BVM Sr Sec School

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, and the tiny Tots of Shishu Vatika celebrated Baisakhi with enthusiasm. The school was adorned with vibrant decorations. Sabina passionately elucidated the significance of the festival to the BVMites. Lively folk dance performances and traditional Punjabi folk music added to the excitement. The children, dressed in colorful Punjabi attire, presented various cultural performances, aiming to instill a deeper appreciation for their rich heritage. Speaking on the occasion, Seema Gupta, principal, highlighted that Baisakhi not only marks the harvest festivities but also commemorates the establishment of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh.

Drishti Dr rc Jain school

As the warmth of spring envelops the air, Drishti reverberated with jubilant echoes of Baisakhi celebrations. Embracing the spirit of Punjab, the school organised a cultural extravaganza ‘Rooh-E- Punjab’ in which the guest of honour Ravinder Jain joined the Drishti family in welcoming the chief guest of the day Dr Sarabjeet Singh, professor and head, Department of Agricultural Journalism, Languages and Culture, PAU. The programme showcased the essence of Punjab’s rich heritage through narrations on importance of Baisakhi in the annals of history.

